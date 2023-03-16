Alizeh Shah looks extravagantly elegant in Barbie pink outfit

Beloved actor “Ishq Tamasha” actor Alizeh Shah recently posted jaw-dropping pictures on her official Instagram account. The star could be seen wearing an embellished dress with beads and stones.

Alizeh Shah has a mass following of 4.5m followers on her official Instagram account. She very actively uses Instagram and keeps posting regular updates on her stories and posting as well. Recently she posted images where she could be seen posing as a Barbie Princess in a gorgeous pink silk dress.

The shoot was done in a park with an enchanting ambience and vibe. The whole picture created a dreamy scenario and made the actor seem like she is standing in an animated Barbie movie.

Fans poured in countless comments to show love for their favourite star and also admired her beauty in kind and sweet comments.

From Alizeh Shah’s official Instagram

One netizen wrote, “Genevieve from Barbie 12 Dancing Princesses,” and added a red heart emoji expressing their affection for Alizeh.

Another wrote, “@disney we got your new barbie,” and added heart emoticons to put emphasis on the admiration.

Fans poured their hearts out in comments and wrote many words of her praise including, “Shining,” “Khubsoorat,” and called her “The human version of Doll,” they also applauded her acting in dramas and showed their love by telling her that they are her fans.