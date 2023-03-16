Aleem Dar retires from ICC Elite Panel, Ahsan Raza included

Pakistan’s legendary umpire Aleem Dar stepped down from the International Cricket Council (ICC) elite panel, after serving for almost 19 years.

Aleem Dar holds the world record for officiating in most Test matches (144), most ODI matches (222) and most overall matches (435).

ICC added Ahsan Raza in the elite panel in his place, who holds the record for officiating most T20 International matches (72).

Aleem Dar won the ICC Best Umpire of the year for three consecutive years, in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

The legendary umpire, who made his debut with Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s ODI match in 2000, was congratulated by PCB Chairman Najam Sethi on a great career.

Najam Sethi also congratulated Ahsan Raza, who was added in the elite panel of ICC and said Pakistani umpires were serving in a great manner in umpiring.