Islamabad court maintains Imran’s warrant in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has rejected PTI chief Imran Khan’s plea for the suspension of his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

The court rejected the warrant suspension plea and ordered that Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrant would be maintained.

The reserved verdict was announced on Thursday afternoon by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal.

The judge observed that the 10-page detailed verdict will be a ‘fun read’. He said considering the law and order situation, the petitioner has lost his rights.

The petitioner now has to surrender before this court, the detailed verdict reads.

The court never appreciates such a situation. This act is considered a deliberate violation of the law, it says.

“Law is equal for both all the weak and the strong,” the verdict reads.

Observing the petitioner’s behavior, the arrest warrant could not be suspended on a mere undertaking, it observed.

During the hearing earlier today, Judge Iqbal remarked that the warrant was issued in accordance with the law. He questioned why there was resistance.

“Imran Khan had to assist the police, not resist. If he surrenders even now, the court can bar the police chief from arresting Imran Khan,” the judge observed.

He noted that the party workers could have protested peacefully.

“Police could not have sat idle till the date of the warrant.”

Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris pleaded with the judge that his client will appear in court on March 18, and sought forgiveness for the mistakes.

He said they had pleaded to suspend the arrest warrant, not cancelling it.

The Islamabad police chief told the court that his officers have not yet been allowed to meet the suspect, claiming 65 of their men have been injured in the violence outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

He said if one person has to be favored, then the same treatment should be meted out to the public.

Khawaja Haris said no such undertaking has been submitted in this court before. This is the first undertaking written by the suspect himself, he added.

More details to follow…