Salman Khan proposed to Juhi Chawla years back

A user tweeted the video where Salman may be seen sporting a blue polo with a print and a hat. He acknowledges this by saying, “Juhi is a lovely and cute young lady. I requested permission from her father so that she may wed me.” When the presenter asks Salman “You questioned him? What did he say?” to which Salman furiously said “No.” Salman responded, “Didn’t fit the bill, I think.”

Juhi and Salman worked together only in the 1997 comedy “Deewana Mastana” starring Govinda and Anil Kapoor. Salman was cast in a special appearance.

Only in the 1997 comedy Deewana Mastana starring Govinda and Anil Kapoor did Juhi and Salman work together. Salman had a notable cameo in the David Dhawan movie. In 1995, Juhi married the businessman Jay Mehta. The couple has two kids, Jhanvi, a daughter, and a son Arjun.

The actor appeared in Rishi Kapoor’s film on Prime Video Sharmaji Namkeen, in 2022. With Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Soha Ali Khan, she also starred in the web series Hush Hush on Prime Video.

Salman last appeared in a role in the Pathaan movie, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. Also, he appeared in Shah Rukh’s prior movie Zero (2018). He will next be seen in the April 21, 2023 release of “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” In the upcoming action film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif, he will repeat his role as an Indian spy.