Pant ruled out of IPL, Warner named Delhi captain

Rishabh Pant will miss this year’s Indian Premier League to continue his recovery from a car crash, with David Warner replacing him as Delhi Capitals skipper, the franchise said Thursday.

Indian star Pant, a left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, suffered multiple injuries when his Mercedes SUV crashed north of New Delhi in December.

“Warner steps in as skipper for Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehab and recovery,” Delhi said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Pant has not put a timeframe on his recovery but he had not been expected to return for the IPL, which begins at the end of this month.

Australia’s Warner left the Test series in India last month with concussion and a fractured elbow but is returning for the tourists’ three-match one-day international series.

“This franchise has always been home for me and I couldn’t be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players,” the batsman said in a statement.

Delhi paid $750,000 for Warner’s services in the December IPL auction.

The latest instalment of the cash-rich IPL will begin on March 31 with Delhi to open their campaign the next day against Lucknow Super Giants.

The tournament this year returns to the home and away format for the first time since the pandemic.