Canada to deport 700 Indian students

Canada is deporting 700 Indian students whose admission offer letters to educational institutions were discovered to be fake.

The students received deportation notifications from the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA), in what is being termed as one-of-its kind fake admission case.

According to media reports, these students were involved in generating fake ‘admission offer letters’ to gain entry into the North American country.

The matter came into light when the students applied for permanent residency (PR) after the completion of their studies for which the ‘admission offer letters’ came under scrutiny.

The CBSA examined the documents based on which the visas were issued to the students and found that offer letters were fake.

These students had gone to Canada on a study basis in 2018-19.

Officials said that most of these students had already completed their studies, got work permits and gained work experience as well.

The students had applied for study visas via Education Migration Services based in Jalandhar, run by Brijesh Mishra.

He used to charge around ₹16 lakh from students for all their expenses in Canada, including admission fee to institute.

Air tickets and security deposits were not included in the payment.