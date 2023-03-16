17 killed as tractor-trolley plunges into DG Khan canal

At least 15 people, including two children, drowned when a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims to Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar shrine from Choti Zaireen, plunged into the DG Khan canal.

According to details, the devotees were on their way to attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information.

The rescue service said that the vehicle was carrying around 40 to 45 pilgrims when the accident took place near Chowki airport road due to over-speeding.

The trolley fell into 15-20 feet deep canal, said officials.

Eight people were rescued alive while a kid is still missing.

As per rescue officials, the incident occurred a week ago, and relief teams found two more bodies from the scene today.

Some of the victims have been identified as Mir Bakhash (80), Muhammad Mohsin (11), Azhar Khizar (25), Mushtaq Allah Wasaya and Sakina Bibi (12).