Military helicopter crashes in Iraq; kills seven

Chopper crashed in the oil field
Samaa Web Desk Mar 16, 2023
Seven people have been killed after a military helicopter crashed in the oil field of Dohuk province, Iraqi local media reported.

According to reports from country’s local media, a helicopter, allegedly belonging to the Turkish army, crashed in Dohuk, resulting in the deaths of seven Turkish soldiers.

The Ministry of Defense of Turkey, however, has refuted these claims, stating that there was no crash.

The Ministry of Defense further added that sources linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is classified as a terrorist group by Ankara, have claimed responsibility for shooting down the helicopter in the Dohuk province, located in the north of the country.

