Pakistani family sets Guinness World Record for same birthdays

A Pakistani family has made history after they set a Guinness World Record under “most family members born on the same day” category as all nine family members share the same birthdays, August 1.

This unique feat has secured by Amir Azad Mangi and his family from Larkana, surpassing the record previously held by an American family of five members, who had held the Guinness record since 1966.

The record-holder family consists of Amir Azad Mangi, his wife Khadija, and their seven children, including two sets of twins.

Mr. Mangi was born on Aug. 1, 1968, his wife on Aug. 1, 1973, their first daughter Sindhu on Aug. 1, 1992, twin daughters Sassi and Sapna on Aug. 1, 1998, first son Amir on Aug. 1, 2001, second son Ambar on Aug. 1, 2002, and twin sons Amar and Ahmer on Aug. 1, 2003.

Interestingly, Mr. Mangi’s wedding anniversary falls on the same day, making it a significant date for the entire family.

The children not only share their birthday with their father but also his passion for learning and have been enrolled in higher education institutes, mainly in the fields of engineering and science.

It took the family three years to finally be recognized and dethrone American citizens Carolyn and Ralph Cummins.

The family was notified by the Guinness Book of World Records in December 2020 that their verification has been completed.

The certificate was processed in March 2021 and he received it in July.