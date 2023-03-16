LHC bars Imran Khan from holding Minar-e-Pakistan rally

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman to cancel his ‘show of power’ gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan scheduled for Sunday.

The Imran-led party was planning to hold a “historic” public rally at historical monument on March 19 (Sunday) to kickstart party’s election campaign.

Yesterday, LHC has ordered police to halt its arrest operation against former Prime Minister Imran Khan until Thursday morning (today).

On March 14, hundreds of Khan’s supporters gathered outside his residence in Lahore, blocking security forces– who reached to arrest Imran on graft charges.

