Imran’s legal woes escalate as more charges are added

Islamabad police have registered four separate cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inssaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his close aide, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, as well as dozens of party activists.

The case has been registered against former Premier and others under 20 different charges including Anti-Terrorism Act.

Cases have been registered at Bhara Kahu, Khanna and Tarnol police stations, following the violent clashes over possible detention of Imran Khan, which he evaded.

As per First Information Report (FIR), filed by Inspector Rehan Anwar in Lahore police station Race Course, several police officials were attacked, including the DIG of Islamabad Police.

The PTI leaders and activists, incited by Imran Khan, launched an attack and hurled petrol bombs to vandalize government vehicles, said FIR. The protesters set tyres on fire and blocked both sides of the Expressway, the FIR added.

The FIR also cites Section 324 for inflicting injuries with the intent to murder, inducing fear and intimidation, and obstructing governmental operations, as well as charges of harboring criminals.

The police assert that the accused parties have caused inconvenience and distress to public.