Eight terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

At least eight terrorists have been killed while two children embraced martyrdom during an operation in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), said military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces carried out an operation in South Waziristan on Wednesday after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in Zinghara area.

During intense exchange of fire, eight militants were killed, whereas two soldiers sustained injuries, said ISPR.

On March 10, security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, and killed at least killed at least five terrorists.

Weapons, ammunition and a large quantity of equipment were also recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists, the statement added.

It further said the Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of the country’s territory with an unflinching resolve.