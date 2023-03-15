Watch Live
Kieron Pollard believes they won mind game against Lahore’s bowlers

West Indian veteran scored fifty against best bowling line up of the league
Samaa Web Desk Mar 15, 2023
<p>Kieron Pollard won player of the match award in first qualifier against Lahore Qalandar. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Kieron Pollard was happy to take revenge of previous losses against Lahore Qalandars even without practicing because of the chaos in Lahore.

Speaking in the award ceremony, after being declared player of the match, Pollard said that it was just a matter of good planning.

He said they had planned that they would attack the key bowlers of Lahore Qalandars, and they did exactly the same.

Kieron Pollard smashed Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf for sixes and scored a half century.

The West Indian veteran said that the bowlers of Lahore Qalandars tend to crack when batters go after them.

He said that pitch was a little difficult to bat on, different from the one in Rawalpindi, where they played last few matches.

Pollard said that they were in the final and in the position where other teams would love to be, and now they will wait patiently before the final on 19 March.

