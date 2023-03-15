Govt drops fuel bomb, hikes petrol price by Rs5

In a midnight decision on Wednesday, the government announced an increased in prices of petroleum products, amid the already skyrocketing inflation.

Under a notification, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs5 per liter.

The new price of petrol is set at Rs272 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel has been hiked by Rs13 per liter, as per the Ministry of Finance notification.

The new price of the fuel is Rs293 per liter.

The price of kerosene oil has been hiked by Rs2.56 per liter to reach Rs192.29.

The price of light diesel oil, however, remained stable at Rs184.68 per liter.