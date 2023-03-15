Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10PM | SAMAA TV | 15th March 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10PM | SAMAA TV | 15th March 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10PM | SAMAA TV | 15th March 2023 Recommended IMF puts damper on loan deal, sets new condition for Pakistan Multan Sultans reach final of PSL by thrashing Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans to clash in rematch of 2022 final Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Cabinet Division releases Toshakhana gifts record of last 21 years These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022