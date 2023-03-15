Salman Khan gets death threats from Lawrance Bishnoi

The gangster Lawrance Bishnoi detained in famous Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case threatened Salman Khan.

Back in 1998 while shooting for the film, “Hum Saath Saath Hain,” the actor hunted a rare black deer in the forests of Rajasthan. Other than Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Neelam Kothari were also accused. For this reason, Salman Khan was sentenced to five years of imprisonment by the Court of Jodhpur.

According to the Indian Media, accused Lawrance Bishnoi claims that the case of hunting the rare black deer happened when he was 4-5 years old, and by hunting the deer he hurt the sentiments of Bishnoi caste people as they used to worship the rare deer. He threatened the actor by saying that if he did not apologize to the Bishnoi community, he should be ready to face the music.

The Sidhu Moosewala’s accused murderer said that the “Dabbang” star disrespected their community, therefore they shall crush his ego. He said that they demand an apology from him. He demanded that Salman apologizes in front of their “Jambheshwar Temple,” and if the people from their community forgive him, then they will cause no harm to the actor.