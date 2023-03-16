Govt following court orders in Lahore, no political revenge: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the government was following court orders in Lahore, and denied any political revenge.

“We have always respected the law and Imran Niazi violated it,” the premier said while chairing a high-level meeting where the law and order situation in the country and Lahore was reviewed.

The prime minister was told in the meeting that more than 60 police personnel were injured due to stone pelting by PTI workers at Zaman Park in Lahore.

During the meeting, videos of PTI workers involved in setting fire to vehicles and other incidents were shown.

PM Sharif said the person hiding in his “bunker of Zaman Park” is taking the law in his hands.

“The law will take its own course,” the PM stressed.

The meeting was attended by senior ministers and officials from the Ministry of Interior. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah participated in the meeting through a video link.

PM Sharif said Imran Khan continues to raise hollow slogans of rule of law.

The prime minister directed to ensure peace and order in the entire country, including Lahore.

The meeting was briefed that the PTI workers involved in the violence were arrested, while Punjab Police and Rangers personnel did not fire a single shot.

It was told by the authorities concerned that the PTI’s propaganda was baseless. Despite petrol bombs and severe stone pelting, the police showed restraint.

In the meeting, the prime minister was also informed about the resistance of Gilgit-Baltistan police deployed at Zaman Park. All the law enforcement agencies have to ensure compliance with the law and state writ, he directed.

Without naming him, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticized Imran Khan, saying a person considers himself above the law.

“He can go to rallies, but not to court.”

Meanwhile, speaking to a delegation of the CPNE, the prime minister insisted the scales of justice must be balanced. Justice is ensured without a bias. However, law has been violated here.

Shehbaz said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has written to the Election Commission of Pakistan that there are serious security threats of terrorism.

“For the first time in the 75-year history, elections are being held separately in two provinces. Only time will tell what the results will be,” he maintained.

He also claimed the country has risen above the fear of bankruptcy.

“Such conditions of the IMF are being accepted that will further burden the common man,” he lamented, hoping a staff-level agreement will be signed with the lender soon.