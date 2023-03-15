Aliza Sultan responds optimistically to fan’s queries about second marriage

Aliza posted a story on her Instagram account on Wednesday. She posted, “Let’s answer an unanswerable question,” to which fans also poured in some personal questions inquiring about her private life post-divorce.

From Aliza Sultan’s official Instagram

Ms Sultan took to Instagram to ask fans what they always wanted to ask of her personal life before or after divorce. Fans also felt relatable with Ms Sultan’s life, hence requested her for advice and suggestions about their own lives. One of the fans wrote in the question box and also wishes her happiness for the future by saying, “Do you think you will ever marry again… hope you find a good person and everlasting happiness.” To which she responded with a very optimistic remark stating, “Marriage is a half of your deen and everything happens at its appointed time.” She also added a pink-coloured flower emoji to make it appear even more hopeful and positive.

From Aliza Sultan’s official Instagram

Aliza also wholeheartedly suggested a fan seeking answers for worsening mental health to which she politely posted an image of a translation of a verse from “Surah-e-Kahf” and also advised the fan to take therapy and to have faith in Allah Almighty.

It is pertinent to mention that Aliza Sultan got divorced from Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, and the case of their children’s custody is still ongoing. She accused her former husband of domestic violence to which netizens responded with utter anger and strong condemnation.