Sania Saeed applauds Pakistani drama industry

The well-known Pakistani performer Sania Saeed praised Pakistan’s theatre industry on Tuesday, calling it the best in the world. The seasoned actress praised the new talent entering the field and added that Pakistani dramas outperformed those from other nations in terms of material quality.

“Our drama industry is incomparable to that of any other nation, not even India. In comparison to the drama industries of other nations, Pakistani dramas are the greatest due to their subject matter. Pakistan continues to operate within its cultural norms,” Ms Saeed stated.

She also lauded the emerging young performers, saying they were doing outstanding work, and she had admiration for them. A real actress, in Ms Saeed’s opinion, is one whose performance feels authentic.

Ms Saeed was upbeat about the future of Pakistani dramas in spite of the industry’s difficulties. She stated, “Pakistan has incredible talent, thus it has well-deserved fame all over the world.

Pakistani dramas have attracted people all around the world with their captivating plotlines and impressive performances.