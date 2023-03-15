Hong Kong says goodbye to neon signs: one of the last remaining ones are being removed

Workers are setting up a bamboo scaffolding ahead of the removal of the neon signs of a pawn shop in the Sham Shui Po district on 9 March 2023 in Hong Kong, China. One of the very last neon signs will soon be removed from the city due to stricter government regulations and declining demand.

Among other things, the characteristic neon lights that fill every corner throughout the 20th century, ever since the Clause Neon Light, the first neon light factory, opened in 1932, have contributed to the city’s fame.

Since then they have become a distinguishing mark of the city-state landscape.

Today, however, neon technology is becoming obsolete, and neon signs are being replaced by LEDs.

The city government started a programme called Tackling Hygiene Black Spots years ago, which aims to clean up the city streets.

Thus, the removal of these distinctive signs, which have also helped to make some very famous films iconic, such as ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Ghost in the Shell’, as well as the more recent ‘Dr. Strange’.

Now one of the last signs in the city is about to be removed, but there are those who aspire to protect and preserve them.