Pakistan does not need ‘unsolicited advice’, FO on Khalilzad’s tweet

The Foreign Office on Wednesday dismissed a statement by former US Special Representative on Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, and said the country did not need “unsolicited advice”.

“Pakistan does not need lectures or unsolicited advice from anyone on how to cope with the challenges we face today,” the FO spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement came in response to a series of tweets by Khalilzad where he suggested “steps”, and said Pakistan faced a “triple crisis of political, economic, and security”.

The FO spokesperson said, “As a resilient nation, we will come out stronger from the present difficult situation.”

Khalilzad’s Twitter thread

Former US special envoy for Afghanistan-Pakistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Tuesday posted a series of tweets, and claimed that arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would deepen the crisis, calling for serious “soul-searching and bold thinking”.

Khalilzad explained three issues being faced by Pakistan — political, economic, and security — and called for serious strategizing to avert the crises.

Furthermore, the former US envoy said the “sequential cannibalizing” of political leaders through jailing, execution, and assassination was the wrong path.

Urging the Pakistan government to take the necessary steps to prevent the country from a meltdown, Khalilzad said a date should be decided for the national elections in early June.