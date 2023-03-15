Rakhi Sawant expresses wish to perform ‘Umrah’ during Ramadan

The Indian star married entrepreneur Adil Durrani months back and accepted Islam for him. She changed her name to “Fatima” after accepting Islam.

In a recent interview with the Indian Media, Rakhi informed that her uncle is getting her documents prepared for performing Umrah in Ramadan. She added that she won’t be able to attend the gym or work out as she will be fasting. She also said that she will divert her entire focus on performing Namaz and Islamic prayers, to wash her past sins.

Rakhi Sawant confessed that if she gets to perform Umrah this Ramadan, she will consider herself very lucky. She continued that she is uncertain of the situation if her documents to perform Umrah will be completed or not but she did accept Islam, she said she knows that she has a direct link with Allah Almighty.

Rakhi while accepting her flaws said that she accepted Islam wholeheartedly and will pray devotedly to free herself of all past sins, she also believed that if her intentions are pure she will be lucky enough to perform Umrah.

Earlier, Rakhi married Adil Durrani secretly and later on when she revealed it on the media, things started to get complicated between Rakhi and her husband, though she confessed that even after their separation she will continue to follow Islam.