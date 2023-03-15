Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 15th March 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 15th March 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 15th March 2023 Recommended Violent clashes continue as police attempt to apprehend Imran Khan PSL Livescore Updates: Multan Sultans set 161 runs target for Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans to clash in rematch of 2022 final Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Cabinet Division releases Toshakhana gifts record of last 21 years These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022