PSL Livescore Updates: Multan Sultans set 161 runs target for Lahore Qalandars

Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bat first against defending champions Lahore Qalandars, who defeated them in last year’s final and also twice this year in the league stage.

Multan Sultans batting

Multan Sultans got off to a positive start as Muhammad Rizwan hit two fours in the first over of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Usman Khan also joined him and took on the bowlers, as they reached 43 runs in five overs, without any loss.

The partnership came to an end on 53, as Usman Khan was bowled by Haris Rauf after scoring 29 runs.

Multan Sultans were 70 for the loss of one wicket after 10 overs and lost second wicket on the first ball of the 11th over, as Rilee Rossouw was caught after scoring 13 runs.

Muhammad Rizwan was third one to be dismissed, as Rashid Khan bowled him after scoring 33 runs off 29 balls.

Rashid Khan finished his spell by conceding only 18 runs in his four overs and also took the key wicket of Multan Sultans’ skipper.

Kieron Pollard scored a half century and got out after scoring 54 runs off 34 balls, with the help of six sixes.

Tim David remained not out on 22 runs off 15 balls as Multan Sultans scored 160 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Haris Rauf was the most successful bowler for Lahore Qalandars with three wickets in his four overs, whereas he conceded 34 runs.