Multan Sultans reach final of PSL by thrashing Lahore Qalandars

Live scores

Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bat first against defending champions Lahore Qalandars, who defeated them in last year’s final and also twice this year in the league stage.

Lahore Qalandars batting

The top three batters of Lahore Qalandars failed and they lost three wickets for just 19 runs.

Sheldon Cottrell took the first wicket of Mirza Tahir Baig for 8 runs whereas Abdullah Shafique was dismissed two balls later without adding a run.

In the next over Anwar Ali bowled Fakhar Zaman for six runs whereas Shaheen Shah Afridi, who promoted himself up in the middle order, was dismissed by Cottrell for a duck.

Hussain Talat was run out after scoring four runs whereas Sikandar Raza was also dismissed in the same over after scoring just one run.

Only three batters of Lahore Qalandars reached double figures as they were bowled out for just 76 runs.

Multan Sultans reached final of PSL for the third year in a row, as they won in 2021 final and lost 2022 final to Lahore Qalandars.

Multan Sultans batting

Multan Sultans got off to a positive start as Muhammad Rizwan hit two fours in the first over of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Usman Khan also joined him and took on the bowlers, as they reached 43 runs in five overs, without any loss.

The partnership came to an end on 53, as Usman Khan was bowled by Haris Rauf after scoring 29 runs.

Multan Sultans were 70 for the loss of one wicket after 10 overs and lost second wicket on the first ball of the 11th over, as Rilee Rossouw was caught after scoring 13 runs.

Muhammad Rizwan was third one to be dismissed, as Rashid Khan bowled him after scoring 33 runs off 29 balls.

Rashid Khan finished his spell by conceding only 18 runs in his four overs and also took the key wicket of Multan Sultans’ skipper.

Kieron Pollard scored a half century and got out after scoring 54 runs off 34 balls, with the help of six sixes.

Tim David remained not out on 22 runs off 15 balls as Multan Sultans scored 160 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Haris Rauf was the most successful bowler for Lahore Qalandars with three wickets in his four overs, whereas he conceded 34 runs.