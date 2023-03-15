Protesting lawyers force police ‘on back foot’ in Lahore

Protesting lawyers forced the police to run for their lives on The Mall on Wednesday. A police van was allegedly assaulted with punches in the presence of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

The lawyers of Insaf Lawyers Wing were protesting at the GPO Chowk in Lahore.

When the police force reached the site, the lawyers attacked the policemen.

The lawyers supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protested outside the Lahore High Court and set fire to tyres by pouring petrol from motorcycles.

The lawyers also demolished the road shelters of traffic wardens, while the traffic flow was also affected due to the protest.

The lawyers also marched towards Zaman Park.

Earlier, when the lawyers assaulted the police vehicles, the DSP’s van turned back.

The Insaf Lawyers Forum also staged a protest in Rawalpindi against the police ‘operation’ at Zaman Park to arrest PTI chief Imran Khan.

The lawyers blocked Kutchehry Chowk during the protest.