Osman Khalid Butt pours in humour over LUMS Shadi week controversy

The final-year LUMS students had their celebration with a mock Shadi event, and the internet community expressed their extreme disapproval of it. Osman then stepped forward with his witty rejoinder.

The period of a person’s life spent at college or university is the most colourful. While being last-year students, some students caught everyone’s attention by staging a fake wedding celebration at their university to rejoice in their last year.

With a novel idea, these final-year students just rose to fame, and now their idea is the focus of numerous comments from followers. Some thought it was a real wedding and started berating them for doing it inappropriately while still being a student because they thought it can turn out to be a real wedding. Yet other people don’t think this is the trend to follow.

In reaction, Osman Khalid butt stepped out to show off his humour rejoinder for anyone who thinks this tale is accurate. He asked in his message, “ Am I the only one who doesn’t mind the default For You timeline? Most of the tweets I see on there are either informative or hilarious.“ Along with that, he said, “Oh my God I spoke too soon.. whole TL flooded with arguments on whether the LUMS students are indeed married (?!) Sorry girls, I guess I am now your “pati parmeshwar” because I’ve had so many nikah scenes in dramas.”

“This is a hadith. Both nikah and talaq are acceptable. Yet, since the names in most dramas are made up, the situations are different. Yet, some ulema contends that it still renders nikkah legal. Are you here making fun of religion?” one claimed.

“Aik Nikkah scenario tou mei bhi deserve karti hun apke sath obi,” a user commented hilariously.