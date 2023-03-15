Fazl alleges Imran’s agenda is to weaken country

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claims that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not a political party and its chief Imran Khan has an agenda to weaken Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, the president of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition said the country is passing through a sensitive phase.

“If a religious party indulged in such an activity, it would have been considered terrorism,” the Maulana remarked.

Referring to Imran Khan, he said the “insensitive leader” used his workers as shields.

The Punjab and Islamabad police teams were trying to arrest the PTI chief for two days, but now the operation has been suspended on the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders.

Fazl claimed Imran introduced a culture of chaos to weaken the country. He added that law was equal for everyone.

“Such people should be arrested immediately and brought to justice,” he commented, adding that Imran adopted a rebellious approach against the state writ.

Fazl claimed that a “CIA agent” was tweeting in favor of Imran Khan, while American-Afghan diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad was commenting against Imran’s arrest.

“Imran Khan started politics to weaken the state,” Fazlur Rehman alleged. “We will not let Imran’s agenda succeed.”

Talking about elections in the country, the PDM head said the law and order situation in ex-Fata was not favorable. After the merger of Fata, there have been issues with the census and new voters lists.

“We have to look at the economic situation of the country as well,” the PDM chief said, adding it must be seen if funds are available for elections or not.

We have to think whether the government is first or Imran Khan? Maulana Fazlur Rehman