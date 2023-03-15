Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans to clash in rematch of 2022 final

Pakistan Cricket Team’s star players Shaheen Shah Afridi and Muhammad Rizwan will clash in Pakistan Super League’s first qualifier today, as top two teams Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will face each other.

Lahore Qalandars won the both matches against Multan Sultans in this season’s PSL and also defeated their rivals in the last season’s final.

Lahore Qalandars had won seven out of 10 matches in PSL 8 whereas Multan Sultans finished second behind them with six wins.

It will also be a clash between star bowlers of Lahore Qalandars and star batters of Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans’ Muhammad Rizwan is top scorer of PSL 8 with 483 runs whereas he will face the challenge of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan, who form one of the deadliest attacks of PSL.

On the other hand Multan Sultans’ Ihsanullah and Abbas Afridi are highest wicket takers and will be up against in-form Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza and David Wiese.

Multan Sultans, who won the title in 2021, are hoping to reach third consecutive final. On the other hand Lahore Qalandars also reached final in 2020 and 2022.