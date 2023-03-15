Gilgit-Baltistan police chief removed for ‘deploying force at Zaman Park’

The federal government on Wednesday appointed Dar Ali Khan Khattak, a Grade 20 officer, as the new inspector general of police (IGP) of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sources say the government made this decision so the GB police personnel, allegedly deployed at Zaman Park, could be withdrawn.

The authorities took a decision to call back Gilgit Baltistan allegedly deployed at Zaman Park.

The GB police force is allegedly deployed at Zaman Park in Lahore to protect PTI chief Imran Khan against his possible arrest.

Previously, Wazir Saeed was serving as the GB police chief.

The Establishment Division issued a notification for the removal of Mr Saeed. He has been asked to report to the division.

‘GB police deployed at Zaman Park’

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday alleged that Gilgit-Baltistan police force has been deployed at Zaman Park to attack the Punjab police over trying to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The minister said this in a presser that comes as clashes between PTI workers and law enforcement agencies intensified for the second day.

As per latest updates, the operation has been suspended on the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders.

Marriyum claimed that Imran wanted ‘anarchy and chaos across the country’, adding that the incumbent government had nothing to do with his arrest. She furthered that if the government wanted to arrest him, they had state powers in place, as well as the “same powers Imran used to jail his political opponents”.