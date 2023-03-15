Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

IHC orders Imran to submit undertaking of appearance in trail court

Sessions court may suspend warrant if it is satisfied
Sohail Rashid Mar 15, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo/File</p>

Photo/File

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to submit an affidavit with the trial court regarding his appearance in the Toshakhana case on the set date.

The IHC disposed of the PTI chief’s application for cancellation of his arrest warrant that was issued over his non-appearance in the case.

The high court directed Imran Khan to submit the affidavit with the district and sessions court. It further said if the trial court is satisfied, it could suspend the arrest warrant.

However, the warrant shall remain in force until the affidavit is submitted.

More to follow…

Imran Khan

PTI

islamabad high court

toshakhana

arrest warrant

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div