IHC orders Imran to submit undertaking of appearance in trail court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to submit an affidavit with the trial court regarding his appearance in the Toshakhana case on the set date.

The IHC disposed of the PTI chief’s application for cancellation of his arrest warrant that was issued over his non-appearance in the case.

The high court directed Imran Khan to submit the affidavit with the district and sessions court. It further said if the trial court is satisfied, it could suspend the arrest warrant.

However, the warrant shall remain in force until the affidavit is submitted.

