IHC orders Imran to submit undertaking for appearance in trail court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to submit an affidavit with the trial court regarding his appearance in the Toshakhana case on the set date.

The IHC disposed of the PTI chief’s application for cancellation of his arrest warrant that was issued over his non-appearance in the case.

The high court directed Imran Khan to submit the affidavit with the district and sessions court. It further said if the trial court is satisfied, it could suspend the arrest warrant.

However, the warrant shall remain in force until the affidavit is submitted.

In its detailed verdict, the IHC declared that there was nothing illegal in the trial court order for an arrest. The trial court will also review the assurance of appearance by Imran Khan on March 18.

Expressing dejection over the situation in Lahore, the court noted that those who talked about law, did not know a thing about it.

If one does not appear in courts when called, the law will take its course.

“Can anyone in the UK lay their hands on a policeman’s uniform?” the IHC chief justice noted while disposing of the petition for suspending Mr Khan’s arrest warrant.

In the verdict, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq declared that rule of law is not just a phrase, it means obedience to the law, and that deviation from it has consequences.

“Warrants, once issued, remain in force until they are executed or discharged,” he observed. “The court concerned with the arrest warrant is the trial court, and there is nothing illegal in the warrant order.”

The assurance of appearance on March 18 in the affidavit would be reviewed by the trial court, the IHC noted. The sessions court could take any decision after satisfying itself.

Before the verdict, Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris, while presenting the affidavit regarding the appearance on March 18, said they were able to convince the PTI chief regarding submitting the document.

The advocate general asked Imran’s lawyer Khawaja Haris whether he could confirm the signatures of his client.

Chief Justice Farooq observed to Khawaja Haris that the leader of a political party was attacking the state. He expressed disappointment at the situation in Lahore, but said the sanctity of courts is also important.