PTI Karachi leadership, hundreds of workers booked over violent protests

The Karachi police has registered five cases in as many police stations against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Alamgir Khan Masood, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi, and over 500 workers.

Among those booked were also MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon and the city Vice President Masroor Siyal.

Also Read: Violent clashes continue as police attempt to apprehend Imran Khan

The PTI’s Karachi leadership and workers had taken to the streets on Tuesday evening in protest against the possible arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan.

During multiple demonstrations, they had blocked vehicular traffic at 15 points of the city.

A case under sections 147, 149, 427 and 341 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was registered against Haleem Adil Sheikh, Daulat Khan, Umar Khan and 150 others on behalf of the state at Sachal police station.

According to the FIR, Sheikh – along with 150 others – had blocked vehicular traffic at Al-Asif Square. They pelted police with stones, vandalized police vans and damaged public and private properties.

Another FIR, under sections 353, 186, 147, 148, 149, 427 and 337-A, was registered at North Nazimabad police station on behalf of the state against 13 PTI workers for ransacking public and private property during the protest.

Also Read: IHC orders Imran to submit undertaking of appearance in trail court

The Aziz Bhatti police also registered a case under sections 147, 148, 149, 504, 506, 324, 341, 427, 186 and 353 of the PPC against former PTI MNA Alamgir Masood, MPA Firdous Shamim and 31 others on behalf of the state on charges of attacking police personnel, ransacking public and private properties and blocking vehicular traffic on University Road.

As per the FIR, the PTI leaders along with 200 to 250 people blocked roads in protest. A police team reached the protest site for negotiations, but the armed protesters opened fire on it.

The Shah Lateef police also lodged a case under sections 147, 148, 149, 353, 324, 341, 342, 427 and 337-A(i) of the PPC against PTI Karachi Vice President Masroor Siyal, Saeed Afghani, Qalandar Masood, Qazi Zafar, Naimat Swati, Ehsan Khattak, Tawus Khan, Ghulam Mustafa and others for blocking both tracks sides of the National Highway at Quaidabad.

Also Read: Protests break out in major cities across country against Imran’s possible arrest

According to the police, the protesters opened fire and attacked police personnel with clubs when they tried to disperse them to restore traffic.

Constables Mujahid Hussain and Nazeer Ali sustained injuries.

A case against MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon, Tariq Jadoon and 90 others was also registered at the Docks police station for blocking the flow of traffic and damaging public properties during protest in Keamari.