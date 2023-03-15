LHC orders police to suspend Zaman Park ‘operation’ till Thursday 10am

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the Punjab police chief to immediately suspend the operation to arrest Imran Khan at Zaman Park.

According to details, the LHC ordered the police to suspend the operation at Zaman Park until 10am tomorrow (Thursday).

The order was passed by LHC’s Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh during the hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry against the police’s operation at Zaman Park.

Justice Sheikh, in his remarks, said he wants peace in the city.

Earlier, the Punjab inspector general of police and the chief secretary appeared in court on being summoned.

During the hearing, the Punjab IGP told the court that the Islamabad DIG (operations) had a non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan, and he sought assistance.

He said they went to Zaman Park to comply with the court order during which 14 of their men were injured.

According to rescue sources, he claimed, 59 policemen were in hospitals. “It was decided that none of our officers will be armed,” he added.

It was decided to use tear gas, water cannons, while petrol bombs were dropped on the personnel, the IGP asserted.

Three police vehicles and a Rangers van were also damaged, he said, adding it was then decided to take action against the stone pelters.

Justice Sheikh said they want peace in the city, and asked the officials to appear in court at 10am on Thursday, as by that time the Islamabad High Court verdict will be announced too.

Adjourning the hearing till tomorrow, the court allowed the police to stay 500 meters away from The Mall, canal bridge, Dharmapura bridge and Sunderdas Road (also known as thandi sarrak).