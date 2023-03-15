LHC orders police to suspend Zaman Park operation

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday ordered the IG Punjab to immediately end the operation in Zaman Park.

According to details, the LHC has issued an order to stop police operation at Zaman Park until 10 am tomorrow (Thursday).

The order was passed by LHC’s Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh during a hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry.

Justice Tariq Saleem, in his remarks, said that he wants peace in the city.

Earlier, the court had summoned the Punjab Inspector General, Chief Secretary, and Islamabad police (operations) head to appear in court by 3:00 pm.

Islamabad Police, along with Punjab Police and Rangers, resumed their efforts to arrest the ex-premier.

However, they faced strong resistance from PTI activists who pelted stones at them, and the police responded with tear gas.