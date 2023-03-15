South African rapper Costa Titch dies during performance

The South African rapper Costa Titch suddenly died after collapsing onstage during his performance at a music festival, video footage shows. He was 28.

The South African rap star died in the hospital shortly after the incident, according to his family.

Titch was performing at the Ultra music festival in Johannesburg, on Saturday, when he fell to the ground and collapsed.

He was lifted up by a backup dancer and continued rapping, for a few seconds, before falling entirely off the stage.

Videos on social media of his concert Saturday show him performing with his microphone in hand.

A post-mortem would establish the cause of death, said authorities.

“RIP, Costa Titch. Great talent gone too soon,” tweeted rapper Da L.E.S.

A spokesman for the event said: “Ultra South Africa is devastated by this sudden loss of an artist who was a galvanizing voice amongst South Africa’s amapiano scene. Known for his dance-infused amapiano music, Titch was also a talented rapper, singer, songwriter, collaborator and friend to the festival”.