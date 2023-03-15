Watch Live
PTI’s Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Shah’s new audio leak hits social media

PTI bigwigs caught on tape; "Bring all" strategy revealed
Samaa Web Desk Mar 15, 2023
Another controversial audio leak surfaced on Wednesday, this time purportedly featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid and former Interior Minister Ijaz Shah.

The clip making rounds on social media seemingly features a conversation where both bigwigs can be heard discussing the possible arrest of their party chief, Imran Khan.

In the audio clip, a voice, believed to be PTI leader can be heard saying: “Call all the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) to bring people to Zaman Park”.

Former Health Minister is apparently conveying Imran’s message to Ijaz Shah.

In response, the former Interior Minister acknowledges the instructions by saying, “We are doing it”.

Rashid then relays Imran’s orders, stating that he wants them [MNAs, MPAs] to bring their staff and reach the location immediately.

As per Rashid, former Premier directly conveyed that “those who fail to come would not receive a party ticket”.

