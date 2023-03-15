Violent clashes continue as police attempt to apprehend Imran Khan

Clad in a gas mask, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan stepped out of his Zaman Park residence to meet with his supporters, a day after officers went to arrest him for failing to appear in court.

Despite several hours of effort, Islamabad police were unable to arrest Imran Khan, prompting authorities to summon Punjab Rangers and heavy contingent of police from Sheikhupura.

The ongoing clashes, erupted Tuesday, between the police and workers have resulted in 64 reported injuries so far, with three people being taken to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital for treatment.

Also read: Unrest over Imran’s arrest forces closure of schools, colleges in Lahore

The law enforcement agencies fired tear gas and water cannons at Ex-Premier’s supporters to disperse them.

Protesters pelted the police with stones and bottles while a helicopter hovered over Imran Khan’s house.

In addition to stone pelting, petrol bombs are also being hurled by PTI workers, which resulted in a transformer near Zaman Park to explode.

Also read: PTI workers, police in hours-long clashes, as law enforcers reach Zaman Park to arrest Imran

Violent protests expected to continue as grounds of unrest not tackled In the meantime, protesters have marched through the streets of multiple cities in the most widespread demonstrations in weeks.

Videos showed demonstrations in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi , as well as other cities — many of which had been blurred or showed grainy night-time scenes.