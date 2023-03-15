After court order, police withdraw from Zaman Park, normalcy returns

Clad in a gas mask, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan stepped out of his Zaman Park residence to meet with his supporters, a day after police officers from Lahore and Islamabad went to arrest him for failing to appear in court.

After the Lahore High Court’s order to suspend the arrest operation against Imran, the police force withdrew from Zaman Park.

Consequently, the situation is normal, and traffic flow has also been reinstated.

After several hours of tension in and around Lahore’s Zaman Park area, the situation returned to normal. The roads near Imran Khan’s residence have also been opened for traffic.

A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, some even armed with clubs, however, are still gathered in Zaman Park.

Party activists from other districts have also reached the spot.

Before the court order, the situation in Zaman Park and The Mall road remained tense. The ‘battle’ between police officials and PTI workers continued with the latter pelting stones and petrol bombs.

Police operation

Despite several hours of effort, Islamabad police were unable to arrest Imran Khan, prompting authorities to summon Punjab Rangers and a heavy contingent of police from Sheikhupura.

The ongoing clashes, which erupted on Tuesday, between the police and workers resulted in 64 alleged injuries to policemen so far, with three people being taken to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital for treatment.

The law enforcement agencies fired tear gas and water cannons at teh former premier’s supporters to disperse them.

Protesters pelted the police with stones and bottles while a helicopter hovered over Imran Khan’s house.

In addition to stone pelting, petrol bombs are also being hurled by PTI workers, which resulted in a transformer near Zaman Park to explode.

Violent protests expected to continue as grounds of unrest not tackled In the meantime, protesters have marched through the streets of multiple cities in the most widespread demonstrations in weeks.

Videos showed demonstrations in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi , as well as other cities — many of which had been blurred or showed grainy night-time scenes.