Russian jet collides with US drone over Black Sea

The US has accused Russia of ‘reckless’ behaviour after an unmanned American drone crashed into the Black Sea following a collision with Russian fighter jets.

According to officials, the Russian aircraft hit the surveillance drone over the Black Sea at about 07:03 Central European Time (06:03 GMT), in an incident described as a “reckless” action by Moscow’s military.

American officials stated that the drone was on a routine mission in international airspace when two Russian Su-27 jets tried to intercept it.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” official statement read.

The fighter jets, several times before the collision, dumped fuel on the drone in an environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner, the statement added.

US European Command said the incident “demonstrates a lack of competence”.

One of the Russian aircraft then struck the propeller of the drone, forcing US military to bring it down.

In the meantime, Russia denied causing the crash of the drone and claimed that the two aircraft made no contact.

Drone crashed after a “sharp manoeuvre” and that the MQ-9 Reaper drone was flying with its transponders turned off, the Russian defence ministry said.

The US State Department said it had summoned Russia’s ambassador to protest.

John Kirby, White House national security spokesman, later said “obviously, we refute the Russians’ denial”, adding that the US is trying to prevent the fallen drone from getting into the wrong hands.