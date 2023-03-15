Int’l Day to combat Islamophobia being observed

The first International Day to combat Islamophobia is being observed across the globe on Wednesday (March 15).

The United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in his message, said that the day is a call for action to stamp out the poison of anti-Muslim hatred.

He said discrimination diminishes us all and we must stand up against it.

On March 10, the United Nations commemorated the first-ever International Day to Combat Islamophobia with a special event in the General Assembly Hall.

In the event, speakers upheld the need for concrete action in the face of rising hatred, discrimination and violence against Muslims.

The high-level event was co-convened by Pakistan as the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underlined that Islam is a ‘religion of peace, tolerance and pluralism’.

“This Islamophobic narrative is not just confined to extremist, marginal propaganda, but regrettably has found acceptance by sections of mainstream media, academia, policymakers and state machinery,” Bilawal added.

Last November, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in its 47th session, unanimously adopted the resolution moved by Pakistan and Turkey to observe March 15 as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”— calling for global dialogue that promotes tolerance, peace and respect for human rights and religious diversity.

Pakistan seeks end to faith-based hatred: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, said that Pakistan joins the world community in seeking an end to all forms of hatred, profiling and discrimination against Muslims on the basis of faith.

He voiced his support for an end to global Islamophobia, saying Islam, like other religions, stands all for tolerance, respect, peace and human development.