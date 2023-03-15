Unrest over Imran’s arrest forces closure of schools, colleges in Lahore

Lahore district administration announced on Wednesday that all educational institutions would remain closed on account of the prevailing law and order situation in the city.

All public and private educational institutions will remain closed in Garhi Shahu, Jail Road, Mall Road and Mian Mir.

The decision came after school vans, ambulances and general public got stuck at different places in the provincial capital— following police and Imran Khan’s supporters clash outside his residence in Lahore as they tried to detain PTI chief on a court order.

The situation remains tense in Lahore, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the public.

A heavy contingent of police had reached Imran Khan’s residence to arrest him and present him before the court.

To defend their party chief, a large number of workers– reportedly armed with wooden clubs and catapults– were told to gather outside his Zaman Park residence.

As per local media reports, tear gas shells and pieces of bricks littered the pavement as PTI workers retaliated with batons they had brought to resist police.

About 51 police officers and some 35 of PTI activist’ were reported injured.

Later, several party activists were reportedly arrested on violence charges.

The clashes continued as the police teams reached the the PTI chief’s house, while workers kept pelting them with stones from inside.

Khan, who was ousted from power last year, was directed to appear before a judge in Islamabad court to answer charges of illegally selling state gifts, he had received during his term.