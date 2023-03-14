PM forewarns of more burden on poor masses over possible IMF deal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan has fulfilled the toughest of IMF conditions, which resulted in burdening the masses. He also forewarned that there will be more burden on “hardworking Pakistanis” in the days to come in the wake of these conditions.

“I absolutely acknowledge this,” the prime minister said about the tough days ahead, adding Pakistan will sign the staff-level agreement within a few days.

Speaking in GEO TV program Capital Talk on Tuesday, the premier said when he came to power, he and his coalition partners were aware of the economic situation of the country, as it was on the brink of a default.

But he claimed he did not know “Imran Khan had completely gone back on the promises he made with the IMF, and I was also not aware that [IMF’s] trust in Pakistan was also damaged to a great deal”.

Imran gets ‘relief from everywhere’

The prime minister said Imran Khan avoided in-person appearances, and defied court orders – from the Supreme Court to lower courts.

Imran is trying his best to evade arrest till today, he remarked.

Maryam has her own ideology

Shehbaz Sharif also said PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz her has own personal ideology of ‘accountability before elections’.

He said, “I am the president of the party. I have announced to submit nomination papers for the upcoming provincial elections. No party can run away from the election.”

PM Sharif said the PML-N representatives were submitting their nomination papers for elections.

He said conducting elections was the job of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the new census was the decision of ‘Imran Niazi’ government.

COAS appointed on merit

Prime Minister Sharif categorically stated that he made the decision about appointing Gen Asim Munir as the chief of army staff on merit.

He said he picked Gen Munir in November 2022 purely on merit because he topped the seniority list provided by General Headquarters.

Shehbaz said he waited for some time to receive the list from the GHQ, but the process was completed on merit.

The PM also expressed grief over the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif – who was shot dead in Kenyan capital of Nairobi in an allegedly mistaken identity case in October last year. He vowed to provide justice to the bereaved family of the slain journalist.