Defense Ministry excuses from providing force for polls

Following a series of meetings on the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that the Ministry of Defense has excused itself from providing troops for election security.

The ECP statement said officials of the Defense Ministry said they could not provide security for elections in the two provinces owing to the present circumstances in the country.

It said the country’s economic situation has also impacted the army, while the security of borders is their top priority.

The defense secretary said the Pakistan Army can only be deployed as a Quick Response Force for elections.

Punjab CS, IG seek time for polls

The Punjab chief secretary and inspector general of police (IGP) also briefed the ECP meetings, and sought five months from the ECP to hold elections.

The police are currently on census duty, while they will need to be deployed in Ramazan too, the IGP said. He said 3,330 election campaigns were held for the 2018 elections.

The ECP statement said the Punjab CS and IGP excused from ensuring foolproof security if elections in the province were held on April 30.

The police chief said army soldiers were also extremely important along with police during elections. The CS said it is difficult to conduct free and fair polls under the current circumstances.

Security concerns

Earlier, in an informal talk with the media, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said the Punjab IGP and chief secretary have expressed concern over the law and order situation.

He said implementation of Section 144 in Punjab is the prerogative of the provincial government.

The meeting with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor was held in a very cordial environment, the CEC claimed. Serious security concerns in KP were also expressed, he stated.

Article 218 of the Constitution demands conducting clean, transparent and peaceful elections. Meetings were held with security agencies, and the commission asked for 353,000 personnel in addition to the police.

CEC Raja said the commission is determined to hold elections for the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the orders of the Supreme Court.

He also raised a question that when there will be elected governments in Punjab and KP, how will elections for the National Assembly be transparent and peaceful?

He told the media about the concerns of security agencies about terrorist incidents in the two provinces.

Security agencies have decided to provide the Quick Response Force, the CEC said.