‘Hera Pheri’ star Suniel Shetty expresses joy over working with Sanjay Dutt

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty’s Hera Pheri 3 movie will feature Sanjay Dutt, as per a confirmation.

In a recent interview, Suniel Shetty revealed Sanjay would be appearing in the film, adding that he was ecstatic to be working with Sanjay Dutt and rest of the cast on Hera Pheri 3.

The actor predicted that Sanjay Dutt will make the movie hilarious because of his incredible sense of humour. His comedic timing and body language will give this project “ek aur chand” as he stated. He’ll take it a step further. He said, “We have a great relationship, and that will show on screen as well.”

Sanjay already discussed being a member of the future project during a press conference. The actor confirmed, by saying, “Yeah, I’m in the movie. Shooting with the entire team will be exciting. I’m really grateful to be a part of such a fantastic franchise. It’s wonderful to be with Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala and I are close friends.”

Moreover, Akshay was seen filming for the upcoming part. Pictures of the actor taken on set with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty sparked popularity on social media.