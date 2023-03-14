COAS stresses synergy between state bodies to fight terrorism

Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited forward posts on the Pakistan-Afghan border in South Waziristan, and interacted with the troops.

The COAS laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Wana and visited the formation headquarters where he was briefed about the operational, training and security matters as well as progress in the development works being undertaken in the newly merged districts (NMDs).

Gen Munir appreciated the counter-terrorism efforts of the formation for the provision of an enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of NMDs.

The army chief reiterated the resolve of the army to fight against terrorism till elimination of the menace.

He vowed that sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan.

He highlighted the importance of a synergy between various state institutions and, in particular, the importance of the people of Pakistan in the collective fight against terrorism.