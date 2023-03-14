Ranbir’s ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makaar’ hits INR1.6b

In just six days after its release, the recently released “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has raked in more over INR 100 crore worldwide.

The movie has not been a domestic success, and the international box office results are not much better, though it still stands to be the second best for this year as of now.

TJMM made 8.2 million INR in only six days, and with an estimated 20.5 crore from overseas sales, the total amount collected was between 1.0 and 1.03 million. There is still plenty of time for the movie to make a respectable amount of money before the premiere of Ajay Devgn’s eagerly awaited “Bholaa,” which is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 31.

Moreover, the romantic comedy starring Ranbir and Shraddha is the 12th movie to surpass the 100 crore milestone since the Covid pandemic. Once the pandemic’s severity lessened, it was particularly challenging for filmmakers to draw audiences to theatres since they had grown paranoia about diseases.