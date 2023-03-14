Imran will be arrested at all costs, claims Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be arrested today at all costs, and later presented in court.

He called Imran Khan a “fitna” (troublemaker), who he claims wants to spread chaos in the country. The PML-N leader said the government will knock him down for good.

The minister was addressing a PML-N rally in Sheikhupura. He said the party will eliminate Imran Khan with the power of vote.

Maryam tells Imran to ‘act like Nawaz’

PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz criticized the PTI chairman, and said Imran Khan was in hiding in fear of being arrested.

The PML-N senior vice president said her father Nawaz Sharif came down from London and turned himself in voluntarily to the police.

Addressing the rally after the interior minister, Maryam said the one who is afraid of difficulties and tough times is called a ‘jackal’, not a leader.

She asked Imran to provide evidence in the ongoing cases against him, and not hide behind his party workers.