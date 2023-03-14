Sanam Jung heaps praise for Shahid Afridi’s moralities

Pakistani actress Sanam Jung, and famous morning show host recently revealed the story of her first interaction with Shahid Afridi and professed her appreciation for the former Pakistani captain.

The former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar hosted a programme in which the actress Sanam Jung and Ayesha Omar were invited. Shoaib asked Sanam who she would like to go on a world tour with? And gave options, “Shahid Afridi, Imran Khan, and Shadab Khan.”

The actress expressed her desire to travel with Shahid Afridi and related an amusing reason of their initial meeting. She said, “While I was visiting my mother in Canada for a Shahid Afridi Foundation event, my wallet got stollen the same day which had my ATM cards and cash as well.”

“I didn’t attend the function since I was in a terrible mood. Then, upon my return, I had my first encounter with Shahid Afridi at the airport. I expressed my regret to him and informed him of the incident, she continued.

The actor added that Shahid Afridi then asked her if she needed any money and offered to give it to her, while reaching into his pocket. She then replied by saying “No” and that she was along with her mother.

Sanam acknowledged during the interview that Shahid was her favourite personality and that she was deeply moved by his gesture.