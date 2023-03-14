PTI activists protest across country against Imran’s possible arrest

In the wake of a possible arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, party workers and supporters gathered in various areas of Karachi to stage a protest.

PTI supporters were seen gathering at Qayyumabad, Hyderi Market, Stargate and Mauripur Road.

They later blocked the Hyderi Market highway and Mauripur Road, however the latter was later opened for traffic after the protest ended there.

The PTI workers also protested at the 4-K Chowrangi in North Karachi.

Some were also seen gathering at Five-Star Chowrangi, Shaheen Complex, and at Qayyumabad Chowrangi.

The Korangi Industrial Area road was reported to be completely closed.

At Numaish Chowrangi, PTI workers protested by burning tyres. A separate group was demonstrating at Hasan Square, and blocked the road.

Police force has been deployed to deal with possible protests on Sharea Faisal. Along with police, a contingent of Rangers is also present at the Nursery Stop.

Over in Multan, PTI workers took to the streets on the call of the central leadership against the possible arrest of Imran Khan.

In Rawalpindi, PTI workers were protesting at Committee Chowk on Murree Road. Party leaders Sheikh Rashid Shafiq and Umar Tanveer Butt are leading the protesters, and raising slogans against the government.

Police were holding negotiations with the protesters, and urged them not to block traffic on Murree Road. They warned that those who disrupted traffic and caused inconvenience to the commuters will be arrested.

On being warned of arrests, the protesters dispersed from Committee Chowk.

Protests were also being held at Liaquat Bagh Chowk and Kutchehry Chowk where PTI workers and lawyers set fire to tyres and suspended traffic.

At Liaquat Bagh Chowk, the protesters blocked the road for traffic. Police resorted to shelling to disperse the PTI workers.

Both sides of Liaquat Bagh were closed for road traffic.

The Rawalpindi police spokesman said security in the city was on high alert in view of the possible protest by a political party. Officers have been directed to stay in the field and monitor the situation.

They said in a statement that all entry and exit points of the city are being checked.

The anti-rights force was on alert, and, if necessary, will be immediately dispatched to the area concerned. Action will be taken as per the law against those who disturbed peace and harmony.

In the federal capital, PTI workers gathered at Tarnol Gate and closed it in protest, due to which GT Road was blocked on both sides, and long queues of vehicles could be seen.

PTI workers were also reaching Faizabad Interchange.

The Islamabad police spokesman said PTI protesters had blocked Tarnol Road and Athal Chowk, however, the forces took action and got it cleared for traffic.

The spokesman said cases were registered against the PTI workers at Tarnol and Bhara Kahu police stations.

He claimed the protesters and leaders had blocked roads on the orders from PTI chief Imran Khan.

Similar protests were reported from Khanpur tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan district, Ghalanai in Momand district, Faisalabad and Peshawar.

Protesters blocked Peshawar’s Khyber Road for traffic, while police closed the gate for entry into the Red Zone.